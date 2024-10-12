Chris Rodriguez News: Elevated off practice squad

The Commanders elevated Rodriguez from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 6 clash with Baltimore.

Rodriguez was previously elevated ahead of Washington's Week 4 game against Arizona, but he didn't get any offensive snaps in the contest (though he did log six snaps on special teams). His elevation ahead of Week 6 comes as a result of starting tailback Brian Robinson being ruled out for the game due to a knee injury. Rodriguez could thus get some work against the Ravens on Sunday, though he's still behind Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols on the depth chart.