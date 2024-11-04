Chris Rodriguez News: Goes back to practice squad

Rodriguez reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined Sunday at the Giants, Rodriguez came up third in snaps (20 of 62) among Washington running backs behind Austin Ekeler (29) and Jeremy McNichols (24). Having said that, Rodriguez paced the team in rushing yards with 52 on 11 carries, while Ekeler notched 14 touches for 83 yards from scrimmage, and McNichols turned eight rushes into 20 yards and didn't haul in his only target. The Commanders have used their maximum allotment of three elevations on Rodriguez, so he'll need to be signed to the active roster in order to make another appearance with the team.