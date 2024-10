Elliss recorded nine tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 32-16 loss against the Jaguars.

For the first time this season, Elliss played more defensive snaps (40) than teammate Raekwon McMillan (11), and Elliss parlayed his expanded role into a season-high tackle total. He'll look forward to building on that momentum in Week 8 versus the Jets, though it's unlikely they run the ball as many times (39) as Jacksonville did Sunday.