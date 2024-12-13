Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Gonzalez headshot

Christian Gonzalez Injury: Questionable for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Gonzalez (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Gonzalez practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week due to a shoulder injury following the Patriots' Week 14 bye. The Oregon product has been productive in his second year in the NFL, recording 55 total tackles and eight passes defended, including two interceptions, in 13 appearances this season. If Gonzalez is sidelined for the first time this season in Week 15, expect Alex Austin to serve as one of the Patriots' top outside cornerbacks.

Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now