Christian Izien headshot

Christian Izien Injury: Bothered by groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Izien was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough due to a groin injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Izien logged 98 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps Sunday against Las Vegas, so it's not clear when the groin injury occurred. He did deal with a groin issue (while also managing an elbow injury) in mid-October, but there's no evidence that his current issue is connected. Izien's injury adds to a long list of health issues to the Buccaneers' secondary, including to starters Antoine Winfield (knee), Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Tykee Smith (knee).

Christian Izien
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
