Christian Izien Injury: Won't play Sunday

Izien (elbow) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Izien didn't practice all week after likely sustaining an elbow injury in the Buccaneers' Week 5 loss to the Falcons, so it's no surprise he won't suit up in Week 6. With Izien ruled out and both Antoine Winfield (foot) and Jordan Whitehead (groin) listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Kaevon Merriweather is currently the only safety on the Bucs' active roster without an injury designation.