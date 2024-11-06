Christian McCaffrey Injury: Limited Wednesday, has no discomfort

Coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey will be limited at Wednesday's practice, but the running back has exhibited "no pain" with his Achilles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers designated McCaffrey for return from injured reserve Monday following their Week 9 bye, opening a 21-day window in which to get back on the active roster. The team has been circling this Sunday's game at Tampa Bay as his likely season debut, but he may need to cap this week with a full practice in order to go into the weekend without a designation.