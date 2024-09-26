Christian McCaffrey Injury: Plan coming together for recovery

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday on 104.5 KNBR that the 49ers will "probably turn it up here in the next couple of weeks" with McCaffrey (calf/Achilles). "We'll start testing it out here sooner rather than later," Shanahan added.

Because McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve prior to the 49ers' Week 2 loss at Minnesota, he won't be eligible to practice until before a Week 6 road matchup with the Seahawks. Having said that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sept. 15 that McCaffrey could miss six weeks or perhaps more than that. If San Francisco ultimately designates McCaffrey to return from IR, he'd have three weeks to test out his Achilles before the team would need to make a decision to activate him. The hope is that his recent visit to Germany to meet with a specialist will aid in the recovery of what's been ailing McCaffrey, but for as long as he's sidelined, the 49ers will entrust most of the backfield reps to Jordan Mason.