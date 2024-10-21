Christian McCaffrey Injury: Unlikely for Sunday, potentially back after bye

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that McCaffrey (Achilles) is unlikely to practice this week, but the 49ers are hopeful the running back will be able to return after their Week 9 bye on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan added that he'd be "surprised" if McCaffrey is able to play Sunday against the Cowboys, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. The 49ers can designate McCaffrey to return from injured reserve at any point, which would allow him to get back on the practice field and give San Francisco 21 days in which to activate him. With McCaffrey still sidelined, though, Jordan Mason will continue to operate as the 49ers' lead running back.