Christian Watson Injury: Sitting out in Week 17

Watson (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday at Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson sustained a bruised left knee during last Monday's win against the Saints. Despite being a listed DNP for the entirety of Week 17 prep, he was deemed questionable ahead of Sunday's game after coach Matt LaFleur told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site on Friday that the third-year wide receiver had a chance to suit up. As the weekend went on, though, both Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Watson wasn't likely to play, which now has been confirmed. The Packers will lean on Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath at wide receiver this weekend.