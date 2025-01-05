Christian Watson News: Back in action Sunday

Watson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After Watson logged a second DNP in a row Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur told Bill Huber of SI.com that the wide receiver's availability for Week 18 likely would come down to Friday's practice. Watson ended up a limited participant in that session, which was enough for him to put an end to a one-game absence. Meanwhile, fellow WR Romeo Doubs was added to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, which left him questionable and eventually inactive for Sunday's contest. As a result, Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks will be the Packers' primary receivers in the regular-season finale, while Bo Melton and Malik Heath also should mix in.