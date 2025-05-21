Christian Wilkins Injury: Still dealing with injury
Wilkins is still dealing with his foot injury, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Wilkins has yet to recover from a foot injury suffered in October of last year, and head coach Pete Carroll said there's currently no timetable on his return. If Wilkins is unable to get healthy in time for the start of the regular season, Leki Fotu could serve as one of the team's starting defensive tackles in his place.
