Chuba Hubbard Injury: Lands on IR

Hubbard (calf/knee) has been placed on IR by the Panthers, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Hubbard, who was limited at practice Friday, was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. However, after practice Hubbard noted that he was dealing with some pain, and an MRI Friday night revealed a Grade 2 calf strain. With Hubbard sidelined for Carolina's final two games, Raheem Blackshear, as well as practice squad members Mike Boone and Emani Bailey, are next up for the team's backfield work. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Blackshear and Boone (pending his elevation) are likely to share RB duties versus Tampa Bay.