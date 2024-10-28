Chuba Hubbard News: Held in check by Denver

Hubbard carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards and caught both his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

The fourth-year back couldn't get much going, with his longest gain going for only 15 yards. Hubbard has still put together a very impressive first half of the season given the circumstances around him in Carolina, amassing 701 scrimmage yards in eight games with four total touchdowns and 5.0 yards per carry. With rookie Jonathon Brooks (knee) likely to make his NFL debut in Week 9 against the Saints however, Hubbard's days as the clear starter in the Panthers' backfield may be coming to an end.