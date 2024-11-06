Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
C.J. Mosley headshot

C.J. Mosley Injury: Undergoes procedures

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 8:27am

Mosley will not practice Wednesday after undergoing a couple of procedures to loosen up his neck, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Mosley had claimed to be dealing with a stinger and was suffering with his range of motion. The procedures done were meant to help with that, according to head coach Jeff Ulbrich, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Although the procedures have helped, according to Ulbrich, Mosely will not suit up until the full range of motion has returned, which could still be another couple of weeks.

C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now