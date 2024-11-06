C.J. Mosley Injury: Undergoes procedures

Mosley will not practice Wednesday after undergoing a couple of procedures to loosen up his neck, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Mosley had claimed to be dealing with a stinger and was suffering with his range of motion. The procedures done were meant to help with that, according to head coach Jeff Ulbrich, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Although the procedures have helped, according to Ulbrich, Mosely will not suit up until the full range of motion has returned, which could still be another couple of weeks.