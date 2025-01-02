NFL Game Previews: Saturday Matchups

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

A win secures the AFC North title and the No. 3 seed for the Ravens, and at least one home playoff game; a loss risks dropping them to the No. 5 seed, and a trip to Houston (though last week's trip to NRG Stadium went pretty well). In other words, there's no reason to

While the playoff races are mostly decided, the race for the top of the 2025 draft still has plenty of drama. Wins by the Giants, Raiders and Jaguars last week shook things up significantly, and the Browns suddenly find themselves looking at the third overall pick in a two-QB draft class just as they're trying to work out a Deshaun Watson exit strategy. Their immediate QB plans aren't too clear, either. Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn't looked good the last couple games, and he came out of Week 17 with a calf injury. Jameis Winston is also dealing with a sore shoulder and isn't part of the team's future plans, so we will get a Bailey Zappe sighting. If only the Browns were playing Mac Jones and the Jags in their finale ... ah well. Jerome Ford , David Njoku , Myles Garrett , Denzel Ward and other key players are also banged up, so while Cleveland isn't in "rest guys for the playoffs" mode, they may be in "how many guys do we need to drag off the practice squad to field a full roster?" mode.

SATURDAY

Cleveland (+17.5) at Baltimore, o/u 41.5

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

Key Info

CLE injuries: QB Jameis Winston (questionable, shoulder), RB Jerome Ford (out, ankle), RB Pierre Strong (out, concussion), WR Cedric Tillman (IR, concussion), TE David Njoku (out, knee), LB Jordan Hicks (out, concussion), CB Denzel Ward (out, shoulder)

BAL injuries: RB Justice Hill (out, concussion)

CLE DFS targets: none

BAL DFS targets: Zay Flowers, Ravens DST

CLE DFS fades: D'Onta Foreman, Elijah Moore, Browns DST

BAL DFS fades: none

Weather notes: temperature in the low 30s, 10-20 mph wind, 1-10 percent chance of snow

The Scoop

Foreman leads the CLE backfield with 30 yards. Zappe starts and throws for less than 200 yards and a touchdown to Jerry Jeudy, getting picked off twice and sacked five times. Henry thunders for 160 yards and two TDs. Jackson throws for 230 yards and three scores, hitting Flowers twice and Keaton Mitchell once. Ravens 35-10

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (+1.5), o/u 48.0 – Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Do you believe in miracles? Joe Burrow has somehow dragged the Bengals to within one win of a wild card, though they'll also need losses by the Broncos and Dolphins to pull it off. Cincy's won four straight to stay alive, even going to overtime against Denver last week, and oh how that Week 1 loss to the Patriots hurts now. Burrow's chucked at least three TDs in eight consecutive games, an NFL record, and he's got a shot at a 5,000-yard season if he goes off again this week (he's 359 yards short, but he's topped that four times already in 2024). Oh, he's also been doing that while playing through multiple minor injuries and playing behind an O-line that's let him get sacked 44 times. The Bengals defense has finally come around the last month or so, holding four consecurice opponents to less than 400 yards while racking up 12 takeaways and 11 sacks. Of course, the last team to put a hurting on DC Lou Anarumo's unit was the Steelers in Week 13, and Pittsburgh's mostly had Cincy's number lately, winning four of the last five meetings.

This game may or may not mean anything for the Steelers — by the time they take the field, they could already be locked into a wild card, though the No. 5 seed and a game against the Texans looks a lot better than the No. 6 seed and a trip to Baltimore right now. Mike Tomlin's also suggested he'd like the team to have some kind of positive momentum heading into the playoffs, something they definitely do not have after dropping three straight. All three losses were to division winners (assuming the Ravens win Saturday), but none were particularly close with an average score of about 30-13. The Steelers seemed pretty happy with Russell Wilson a month or so ago, but I wonder if that's still true. His bad habits have surfaced again, and over the last four games he's stumbled to a 62.7 percent completion rate, 6.0 YPA and 5:2 TD:INT. He also lost the excuse of not having George Pickens to throw to last week, and the third-year wideout returned from a hamstring strain to just a 3-50-0 line on seven targets. Other reinforcements could be on their way too, as rookie WR Roman Wilson and veteran LB Cole Holcomb both had their practice windows opened, but they may not be cleared until the wild-card round.

Key Info

CIN injuries: RB Chase Brown (questionable, ankle), WR Tee Higgins (questionable, ankle), K Evan McPherson (IR, groin), LB Logan Wilson (IR, knee)

PIT injuries: WR Roman Wilson (IR, hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (PUP, knee)

CIN DFS targets: none

PIT DFS targets: Jaylen Warren

CIN DFS fades: none

PIT DFS fades: Van Jefferson

Weather notes: temperature in the low 20s, 10-15 mph wind, 1-10 percent chance of snow

The Scoop

Khalil Herbert leads the CIN backfield with 60 yards and a TD. Burrow throws for 280 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki. Warren leads the PIT backfield with 70 scrimmage yards and a score, while Najee Harris gains 50 yards. Russ throws for less than 200 yards and a TD to Pat Freiermuth. Bengals 27-20



Last week's record: 10-6, 7-9 ATS, 8-8 o/u

2024 record: 171-85, 133-120-3 ATS, 137-118-1 o/u