Cobie Durant News: Season high in tackles Sunday

Durant recorded six total tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Saints.

Durant surpassed his previous season high of five total tackles in Sunday's win and led the team in tackles for loss. The South Carolina State product has already matched his career high for tackles in a season (39) through 12 games, while also recording five passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble. Expect the third-year pro to continue building on his impressive 2024 campaign in the Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Bills.