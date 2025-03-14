Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Cody White headshot

Cody White News: Back with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Seahawks re-signed White on Friday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

White wasn't tendered by Seattle at the start of the new league year, but he nonetheless now re-signs with the team. He appeared in four regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2024, with all of his counting stats (two grabs for 44 yards on three targets) having come Week 9 versus the Rams. He'll spend the offseason competing for a depth spot at wide receiver.

Cody White
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now