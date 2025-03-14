Cody White News: Back with Seattle

The Seahawks re-signed White on Friday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

White wasn't tendered by Seattle at the start of the new league year, but he nonetheless now re-signs with the team. He appeared in four regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2024, with all of his counting stats (two grabs for 44 yards on three targets) having come Week 9 versus the Rams. He'll spend the offseason competing for a depth spot at wide receiver.