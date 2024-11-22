Cody Whitehair Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Whitehair (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.

Whitehair was sidelined for the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Bengals in Week 9. He was a limited practice participant all week, and he would start at left guard if cleared to play Sunday. If Whitehair is inactive, Jordan Meredith would likely start at left guard for a second straight week.