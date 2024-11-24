Fantasy Football
Cody Whitehair headshot

Cody Whitehair Injury: Won't play Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 12:28pm

Whitehair (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Despite logging limited practices all week, Whitehair will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered Week 9 against the Bengals. Jordan Meredith is set to start at left guard for a second straight game due to Whitehair's injury. Whitehair's next chance to play will be Week 13 against the Chiefs on Friday, Nov. 29.

Cody Whitehair
Las Vegas Raiders
