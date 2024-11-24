Cody Whitehair Injury: Won't play Week 12
Whitehair (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Despite logging limited practices all week, Whitehair will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered Week 9 against the Bengals. Jordan Meredith is set to start at left guard for a second straight game due to Whitehair's injury. Whitehair's next chance to play will be Week 13 against the Chiefs on Friday, Nov. 29.
