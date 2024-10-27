Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Not playing vs. Big Blue

Patterson (ankle) has been downgraded to out ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Patterson was limited in practice all week, but he still drew the doubtful tag due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Colts. The injury is severe enough for Patterson to remain sidelined for a fourth-straight week, and with the Steelers on the bye for Week 9, his next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 10. Aaron Shampklin will once again serve as the Steelers' No. 3 running back Monday behind starter Najee Harris and backup Jaylen Warren.