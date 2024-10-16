Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Opens week as DNP

Patterson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Patterson has missed the Steelers' last two games after injuring his ankle in Week 4 against the Colts. He has yet to practice since the injury, and he is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game unless he's able to return to practice -- at least in a limited capacity -- over the next two days. If Patterson were to miss Sunday's game against the Jets, the Steelers would roll with Najee Harris (ribs), Jaylen Warren and Aaron Shampklin as their three running backs for the contest.