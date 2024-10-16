Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cordarrelle Patterson headshot

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Patterson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Patterson has missed the Steelers' last two games after injuring his ankle in Week 4 against the Colts. He has yet to practice since the injury, and he is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game unless he's able to return to practice -- at least in a limited capacity -- over the next two days. If Patterson were to miss Sunday's game against the Jets, the Steelers would roll with Najee Harris (ribs), Jaylen Warren and Aaron Shampklin as their three running backs for the contest.

Cordarrelle Patterson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News