Courtland Sutton News: Held quiet on five targets

Sutton recorded two receptions on five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

Sutton led the Broncos' wide receivers in targets, though Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin were used heavily as pass catchers and diminished Sutton's volume. His most impactful contribution was a 24-yard reception midway through the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown to Josh Reynolds on the next play. Sutton has had reliable targets early this season, but he has yet to reach 70 yards in a game.