Courtland Sutton News: Makes impressive TD grab

Sutton finished with four receptions (six targets) for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Sutton made his mark on this contest when he fully extended to catch a 37-pass from Bo Nix for a highlight reel touchdown. It was the 28-year-old Sutton's second touchdown through six games after the veteran snagged 10 scores in 2023. Denver's offense is starting to show some life as Nix continues to develop under center, giving Sutton modest fantasy appeal against the Saints in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football.