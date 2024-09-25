Curtis Samuel: Four touches against Jacksonville

Samuel reeled in all three of his targets for 22 yards in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars. He also carried once for no gain.

Samuel continued his quiet start to the 2024 campaign while quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky spread targets around to 10 different players Monday. The veteran wideout played just 17 offensive snaps in the contest, and unless his playing time picks up dramatically in the weeks to come, Samuel will remain largely off the fantasy radar.