Curtis Samuel Injury: Deemed questionable for Week 9

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Samuel (pectoral) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the Week 8 win over the Seahawks, Samuel was a limited participant in the Bills' first two practices of the week and evidently isn't in line to do enough work at Friday's practice to fully convince the coaching staff that he'll be ready to go Sunday. Provided Samuel is able to maintain at least limited practice activity Friday, he should still have a decent chance at playing against the Dolphins, though the 28-year-old wideout probably won't be in store for a significant role on offense if he suits up. Through his first seven games with the Bills, Samuel has played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps on just one occasion (in Week 5), and he's yet to earn more than four touches in any of his appearances.