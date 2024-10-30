Curtis Samuel Injury: Limited at practice

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Samuel (pectoral) will be limited in practice, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Samuel missed Buffalo's win over Seattle in Week 8 due to a pectoral injury, one which could reasonably force him to log a multi-game absence. He was unable to practice prior to being ruled out against the Seahawks, though, so to see Samuel back as a limited participant indicates notable progress in his recovery. The depth wideout will work to retake the field during Sunday's divisional matchup against Miami.