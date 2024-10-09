Fantasy Football
Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 9:44am

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Samuel (foot/toe) will not participate in practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel previously dealt with turf toe during the preseason, but he's since suited up for all five of Buffalo's regular-season contests. The veteran receiver played a season-high 58 percent of offensive snaps and drew his highest target total of the year (four) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, but he ended the day with zero yards through the air and one rush for minus-1 yard. Samuel has been a non-factor on offense to begin his Bills tenure, and he'll now need to get healthy before having any chance to bounce back versus the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
