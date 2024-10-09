Curtis Samuel Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Samuel (foot/toe) will not participate in practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel previously dealt with turf toe during the preseason, but he's since suited up for all five of Buffalo's regular-season contests. The veteran receiver played a season-high 58 percent of offensive snaps and drew his highest target total of the year (four) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, but he ended the day with zero yards through the air and one rush for minus-1 yard. Samuel has been a non-factor on offense to begin his Bills tenure, and he'll now need to get healthy before having any chance to bounce back versus the Jets on Monday Night Football.