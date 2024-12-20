Curtis Samuel Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Head coach Sean McDermott noted that Samuel (rib) will be limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Samuel was also deemed limited in Wednesday's walk-through along with Thursday's practice, as he manages a rib issue. In any case, now that Keon Coleman is back in action after missing time with a wrist injury, Samuel looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy option in a Buffalo wideout corps that also includes Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins. In 13 games this season, Samuel has posted a 24/201/1 receiving line on 38 targets, while adding five carries for 14 yards.