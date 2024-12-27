Curtis Samuel Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Samuel (ribs) will be limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Samuel, who was inactive for the Bills' Week 16 win over the Patriots, was also deemed limited Wednesday and Thursday. If he's able to return to action this weekend, he'll carry modest fantasy lineup upside, however, given that Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins are also on hand to absorb wideout targets versus New York.