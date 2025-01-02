Fantasy Football
Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Samuel (rib) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Samuel had his reps capped during Wednesday's walk-through session, and he continued to operate with some restrictions when the Bills held a more traditional practice a day later. Though Buffalo is secure as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, head coach Sean McDermott expressed hope that Samuel would be able to take the field Sunday against the Patriots, even though no postseason implications are at stake. The Bills may just want to see Samuel get some live reps heading into the playoffs after he was sidelined for both of the team's previous two games due to the injury.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
