Curtis Samuel News: Cleared to play Sunday

Samuel (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Samuel had been listed as questionable after he was a limited participant in practices throughout the week while nursing the pec injury, which kept him out for last Sunday's win over the Seahawks. The Bills will be without top wideout Amari Cooper (wrist) in Week 9, potentially opening the door for Samuel to take on more snaps. However, while Cooper was out of the picture from Weeks 1 through 6 before arriving in a trade with Cleveland, Samuel wasn't a noteworthy fantasy producer, as he averaged 16.3 yards from scrimmage per contest and failed to find the end zone during that six-game stretch.