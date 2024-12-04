Curtis Samuel News: One touch in Week 13

Samuel rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Samuel failed to record a single target Sunday, marking the first time Josh Allen has not looked his way through the air this season. The veteran wideout continued his mostly disappointing 2024 campaign, as he now has recorded just 21 catches for 185 yards and one touchdown, adding four rushes for 13 yards through 11 games. Samuel remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Rams.