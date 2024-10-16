Curtis Samuel News: Three catches against Jets

Samuel caught three of four targets for 44 yards in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Samuel's 44 receiving yards in the contest were a season high for the veteran. The 28-year-old wideout played just 25 of the Bills 69 offensive snaps, behind Mack Hollins (46), Keon Coleman (44) and Khalil Shakir (26). Samuel will likely see his playing time take even more of a hit going forward with the Bills acquisition of Amari Cooper from a trade with the Browns on Tuesday. This muddying of the target distribution in Buffalo's passing attack should push Samuel further off the fantasy radar. The Bills are set to host the Titans in Week 7.