Curtis Samuel News: Three touches against Rams

Samuel caught two of three targets for 15 yards and rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

Samuel played 36 of the Bills' 60 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Khalil Shakir (47) and Mack Hollins (46), but ahead of Amari Cooper (32). The veteran wideout continued what has been a mostly disappointing season in Buffalo, recording just 23 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown in 12 appearances this season. Samuel has also found little success on the ground this season, totaling just five rushes for 14 yards in the 2024 campaign. Due to his inconsistent and underwhelming production, Samuel should not be trusted for fantasy purposes going forward. The Bills will visit the Lions in Week 15.