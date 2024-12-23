Daiyan Henley News: Logs 10 tackles again

Henley finished this past Thursday's 34-27 win over Denver with 10 tackles (seven solo).

Henley once again led the Chargers in tackling this past Thursday, and the second-year linebacker has logged at least 10 combined tackles in eight of his last nine games. Henley is up to 142 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, which is tied with Jamien Sherwood for fourth-most in the NFL, and Henley's 82 solo tackles is tied with Nick Cross for sixth-most in the league. Henley will look to continue to build on his strong sophomore campaign when the Chargers head to New England to take on rookie quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28.