Dallas Turner News: Plays depth role in rookie year

Turner racked up 20 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2024. He also had one pass defensed and one interception.

Turner, the No. 17 overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft, wraps his rookie season with underwhelming production totals, having been stuck behind Pro Bowlers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard on the depth chart. Minnesota could part ways with at least one of Van Ginkel or Greenard after the 2025 campaign, the team will have incentive to get Turner more involved on defense as soon as possible. This offense figures to be crucial for Turner's development.