Dallin Holker Injury: Dealing with injury

Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters Thursday that Holker (undisclosed) is dealing with a "minor" injury, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Colorado State product served as the Saints' No. 3 tight end in 2024, catching three of his four targets for 21 yards while playing 104 total snaps (73 offensive and 31 on special teams) across 12 regular-season games. With Holker and Foster Moreau (knee) currently sidelined, Jack Stoll and Moliki Matavao will likely see increased offensive snaps.