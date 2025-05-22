Dallin Holker Injury: Dealing with injury
Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters Thursday that Holker (undisclosed) is dealing with a "minor" injury, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The Colorado State product served as the Saints' No. 3 tight end in 2024, catching three of his four targets for 21 yards while playing 104 total snaps (73 offensive and 31 on special teams) across 12 regular-season games. With Holker and Foster Moreau (knee) currently sidelined, Jack Stoll and Moliki Matavao will likely see increased offensive snaps.
