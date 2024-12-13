Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:20am

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Kincaid (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid, who has missed the Bills' last three games, was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, as well as Thursday's practice estimate, and will work Friday in some capacity. If he's available versus Detroit, the tight end likely would step back into a key role in Buffalo's passing game. However, given his looming 'questionable' designation, confirmation of Kincaid's Week 15 status won't arrive until inactives are posted ahead of Buffalo's 4:25 ET kickoff.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now