Dalton Kincaid News: Active versus Detroit

Kincaid (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Kincaid, who has missed the Bills' last three games, was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough and Thursday's practice estimate, as well as Friday's session. With Kincaid deemed available versus Detroit, the tight end should step back into a key role in Buffalo's passing game in Week 15, barring any limitations or in-game setbacks. Prior to sustaining his knee injury, Kincaid had recorded a 34/356/2 receiving line on 59 targets over the course of 10 games.