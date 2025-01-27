Dalton Kincaid News: Prolific drop in AFCCG

Kincaid secured two of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Kincaid's quiet AFCCG performance will be most notably remembered for his drop with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, a fourth-and-five play in which Josh Allen found the second-year tight end open downfield, but saw the ball lodge free of his pass-catcher's hands while attempting a diving grab. The admittedly difficult catch highlights disappointment surrounding Kincaid's production Year 2, in which he strung together just a 44-448-2 receiving line across 13 regular-season appearances. Teammate Dawson Knox said Monday that Kincaid played through injuries in both knees, including a torn PCL, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, but he didn't carry an official injury designation into any of the Bills' three playoff appearances.