Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Schultz headshot

Dalton Schultz Injury: Another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Schultz (shoulder) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

Following back-to-back limited sessions, Schultz may need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. With Cade Stover (undisclosed) having been placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Irv Smith is next up behind Schultz on the Texans' TE depth chart, though Teagan Quitoriano (calf), who is on IR, has been practicing fully this week and could be activated ahead of the weekend.

Dalton Schultz
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now