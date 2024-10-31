Dalton Schultz News: Modest output in Week 9 loss

Schultz secured three of six targets for 21 yards in the Texans' 21-13 loss to the Jets on Thursday night.

Despite the absence of both Stefon Diggs (IR, knee) and Nico Collins (IR, hamstring), Schultz continued to operate in a modest role that left him with eighth sub-35-yard tally of the season. The veteran tight end has topped out at four receptions as far as a single-game high during the 2024 campaign, and with Collins likely to return for a Week 10 home clash against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 10, Schultz is likely to remain in a largely fantasy-irrelevant role.