Dalton Schultz News: One catch in Week 7 loss

Schultz caught one of two targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers.

Schultz's 28-yard catch in the first quarter was enough for him to finish as Houston's leading receiver, as C.J. Stroud threw for only 28 yards in arguably the worst performance of the second-year quarterback's career. Wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) will miss a third consecutive game in Week 8 against the Colts, so Schultz is poised to see decent target volume if Stroud gets back on track, as Schultz had 14 targets in Houston's previous two games coming into Sunday's loss.