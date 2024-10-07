Dalton Schultz News: Season-high six targets in win

Schultz caught four of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills in Week 5.

For the second straight week, Schultz received a bump in targets with one of Houston's top three wideouts injured. After Nico Collins (hamstring) was removed from the game and Buffalo's defense made life difficult for quarterback C.J. Stroud in the second half, Schultz became a security blanket for the second-year quarterback. All six of the tight end's targets came during the third and fourth quarters, with four of them coming on third downs. Schultz received five looks last week when Tank Dell was inactive and has 16 targets over the last three games, compared to six over the first two games of the season.