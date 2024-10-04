Dalvin Cook News: Gets past illness

Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday on 105.3 The Fan Dallas that Cook (illness) "took some reps yesterday in the team periods."

Cook didn't take part in Wednesday's session due to an illness, so he appears to be past the health concern. However, since the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad Aug. 28, he's remained there for the first four games of the campaign while Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott have combined for 58 carries for 215 yards and one touchdown. That amounts to 3.7 YPC, and the pair also has a cumulative 15-110-1 line on 20 targets. McCarthy added that he doesn't believe Dowdle and Elliott have "been given a lot of opportunities," so it appears as if the status quo for Dallas' backfield will continue to reign Sunday at Pittsburgh and beyond, leaving Cook on the outside looking in for the time being.