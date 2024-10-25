Dalvin Cook News: On cusp of Cowboys debut

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy suggested Friday that Cook could be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "I think the biggest thing for us is we're taking the full week. Dalvin is ready. I really like the work that he's putting in," McCarthy said. "I think he's definitely in position to [play]."

Since signing with Dallas' practice squad Aug. 28, Cook has yet to be moved up to the game day roster through the first seven weeks of the season. Dallas enters its Week 8 game with all three of the running backs on the roster healthy, but McCarthy could turn to Cook with the hope that he can provide an upgrade on the depth behind starter Rico Dowdle. Ezekiel Elliott (3.0 yards per carry on 38 rushes) and Deuce Vaughn (2.9 yards per carry on seven rushes) have both struggled to make plays in their limited opportunities, and with Vaughn being a healthy inactive for the previous two contests, Cook should have a good chance at slotting third on the depth chart if he's promoted ahead of Sunday. Even if Cook does get elevated, however, expectations should be tempered after he carried 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 average) to go with 15 receptions for 78 yards (5.2 average) over his 15 appearances with the Jets a season ago.