Dalvin Cook News: Quiet in Cowboys debut

Cook rushed six times for 12 yards and caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Cook got a nice opportunity to step up in his Dallas debut as Rico Dowdle (illness) was a late scratch, but Cook didn't seem to have much juice in his 29-year-old legs. With just 2.0 yards per carry, Cook looked like the diminished version of himself that plodded to 3.2 yards per carry without a touchdown during the 2023 regular season rather than the prime Cook that posted four consecutive seasons over 1,100 rushing yards in 2019 through 2022. Cook's scheduled to revert to the practice squad but could be elevated again for Week 9 against the Falcons.