Dalvin Cook News: To be elevated to active roster

Cook was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It's a bit surprising it's taken this long for Cook to be elevated from the practice squad given Dallas' inefficiencies at running back, but the delay might speak more to the veteran's abilities at this point in his career than anything else. Given Ezekiel Elliott (3.0 yards per carry) and Deuce Vaughn (2.9 yards per carry) have been woefully insufficient, Cook getting any sort of work likely won't come at the expense of Rico Dowdle, who has been easily the best of a poor group or running back options.