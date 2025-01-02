Dalvin Tomlinson Injury: Questionable to play Baltimore
Tomlinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Tomlinson suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's practice, though head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the veteran defensive tackle escaped a major injury. Tomlinson didn't practice Thursday, and his status for Saturday's regular-season finale is up in the air. Jowon Briggs would likely start at defensive tackle alongside Mike Hall if Tomlinson is not cleared to play.
